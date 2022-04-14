Kabaka Speaks Out on Escalating Commodity Prices

In short
"The Easter celebrations of this year should awaken leader’s hearts especially our Members of Parliament to fulfil their promises to their voters and find solutions to issues faced by the nation arising from taxes, escalating prices of essential commodities..." reads part of Kabaka's message written in Luganda.
Kababa Speaks Out on Escalating Commodity Prices
14 Apr 2022
