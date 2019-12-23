Kabaka Warns Subjects Against Political Hatred Ahead of 2021 Elections

In short
The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has warned the kingdom subjects to desist from harmful political propaganda ahead of the 2021 general elections.
This is part of his Christmas message issued this afternoon.
