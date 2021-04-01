Olive Nakatudde
Kabaka’s Birthday Celebrations to Focus on HIV/Aids Fight

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda and Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga walk out of Bulange.

The Kabaka birthday is slated for April 13th and the Kingdom has maintained the fight against HIV/AIDs at the forefront of all activities.

 

