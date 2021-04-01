Kabaka’s Birthday Celebrations to Focus on HIV/Aids Fight

In short
The Kabaka birthday is slated for April 13th and the Kingdom has maintained the fight against HIV/AIDs at the forefront of all activities.
Kabaka’s Birthday Celebrations to Focus on HIV/Aids Fight1 Apr 2021, 19:35 Comments 280 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Parliament Report
Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda and Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga walk out of Bulange.
In short
Tagged with: Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II Kabaka's birthday
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.