Samuel Amanya
16:17

Kabale Accident Claims Two, Injures Two Others

9 Oct 2022, 16:16 Comments 138 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Crime Updates
Wreckage of the vehicle at the scene (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Wreckage of the vehicle at the scene (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
The two met their death after a Toyota Mark X registration number UBJ 871E belonging to Mark Niwagaba, a prominent businessman in Kigezi region that was being driven by Alex Tumwakiire alias Matama, a presenter at the Kabale-based Hills FM failed to negotiate a corner and knocked them.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.