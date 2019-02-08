Samuel Amanya
12:58

Kabale Businessman Encroaches on Road Reserve

8 Feb 2019, 12:38 Comments 96 Views Local government Report
Rubanda District leaders at Kyiyase village in Kagarama parish, Bubare Sub County, where Arineitwe is said to have encroached in the road Samuel Amanya

Rubanda District leaders at Kyiyase village in Kagarama parish, Bubare Sub County, where Arineitwe is said to have encroached in the road Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Kimuga, the proprietor of Kimuga Hard Ware in Kabale Municipality is accused of encroaching on Kagarama-Heiseesero road at Kyiyase village in Kagarama parish, Bubaare Sub County, Rubanda district.

 

Tagged with: kagarama-heiserero road road encroachment

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.