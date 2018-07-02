Samuel Amanya
07:55

Kabale Butchers Pin Vet Officers for Extortion

2 Jul 2018, 07:55 Comments 262 Views Kabale, Uganda Business and finance Breaking news

In short
They claim the veterinary officers led by the Kabale District Veterinary Officer, Bernard Kabagembe charge them Shillings 2000 for inspecting a goat and Shillings 5000 for a cow, which they claim is illegal.

 

Tagged with: butchers extortion kabale district veterinary officer meat inspection illegal explanation fee complaint
Mentioned: emmanuel ssentaro byamugisha kabale district veterinary officer rukiga moses ariho bernard kabagembe municipality veterinary kabale central market bernard kabagambe kabale municipal mayor moses tugume

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.