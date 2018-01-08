CAO Faulted for Awarding Tender to Blacklisted Firm

In short
Tibugyenda awarded the 230 million Shillings tender to GESES Uganda Limited on December 12, 2017, to rehabilitate Kakomo Health Centre IV in Kitumba Sub County, Ndorwa West Constituency.
CAO Faulted for Awarding Tender to Blacklisted Firm8 Jan 2018, 16:21 Comments 162 Views Kabale, Uganda Local government Analysis
Wilson Tibugyenda ,the Kabale Chief Administrative Officer Login to license this image from 1$.
