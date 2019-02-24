Sean Loyce Kiconco
15:58

Kabale Deputy RDC Bans Traders Near Hospital

24 Feb 2019, 15:58 Comments 205 Views Kabale, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Boda bodas and Kiosks next to Kabale regional referral hospital Samuel Amanya

Boda bodas and Kiosks next to Kabale regional referral hospital Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Rugaaju directed Municipal council authorities to demolish all kiosks in two months time. Rugaaju also ordered that the boda-boda stage adjacent to the hospital to cease operating within the next two weeks.

 

Tagged with: kabale regional referral hospital kiosks owners gad rugaaju kabale deputy resident district commisioner

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.