Kabale Deputy RDC Bans Traders Near Hospital

In short
Rugaaju directed Municipal council authorities to demolish all kiosks in two months time. Rugaaju also ordered that the boda-boda stage adjacent to the hospital to cease operating within the next two weeks.
Kabale Deputy RDC Bans Traders Near Hospital24 Feb 2019, 15:58 Comments 205 Views Kabale, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Boda bodas and Kiosks next to Kabale regional referral hospital Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.