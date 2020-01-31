Kabale Diocese Priest Found Dead in America

In short
Monsignor Silverio Twinomugisha, the Vicar General of Kabale Diocese, says that Musabyimana's body was discovered by priests after he failed to turn up for a flight back to Uganda, prompting his fellow priests to look for him. to their shock, he had breathed his last, from his room.
Kabale Diocese Priest Found Dead in America31 Jan 2020, 20:24 Comments 88 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Religion Misc Updates
