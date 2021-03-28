In short
Keihwa attributes the cause of decrease to centralization of some government transfers from the centre. He cites an example of funds the district would receive in the budget under Agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP) that now goesdirectly from the centre.
Kabale District Budget Decreases by 15.1%28 Mar 2021, 16:45 Comments 176 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.