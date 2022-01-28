Kabale District Registers Low Turn-up for Hepatitis B Vaccination

In short
The Acting District Health Officer Kabale District Alfred Besigensi revealed that only 23,979 which is 20% of the 120,000 targeted persons have received their first jab of the Hepatitis B Vaccine since the campaign reached Kabale in September 2020.
Kabale District Registers Low Turn-up for Hepatitis B Vaccination28 Jan 2022, 09:57 Comments 96 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.