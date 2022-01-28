Naboth Isaac Niwagaba
Kabale District Registers Low Turn-up for Hepatitis B Vaccination

28 Jan 2022, 09:57 Comments 96 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Health Updates
Kabale District Healt Officer Alfred Besigensi

The Acting District Health Officer Kabale District Alfred Besigensi revealed that only 23,979 which is 20% of the 120,000 targeted persons have received their first jab of the Hepatitis B Vaccine since the campaign reached Kabale in September 2020.

 

