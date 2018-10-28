In short
According to the Northern Division LC III Chairman, Isaac Musinguzi Rushoga, Niwagaba who is also the Northern Division Finance Committee Chairperson was found destroying drums into sizeable pieces and removing marks so that he can easily sell them in form of scraps.
Kabale Division Councilor Arrested for Stealing Garbage Drums
Emmanuel Niwagaba, offloading parts of stolen drums from a police patrol vehicle
