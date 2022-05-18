In short
The officials had visited the mining site to investigate complaints from the community that the company was discharging contaminated water directly into a nearby stream, a tributary to river Kiruruma, which flows through Kabale town to Kyanamira and Maziba sub-county up to Rwanda.
Kabale Authorities, NEMA Officials Clash Over Proposed Closure of Mining Company Top story18 May 2022, 08:04 Comments 298 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Environment Business and finance Updates
Viola Mugisha,NEMA in charge of western region inspecting the plant on Tuesday (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
Tagged with: Sino Minerals Investments
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.