Kabale FDC Youth leader in Trouble Over Burglary

In short
Maate says that Owamani was found with a stolen smartphone belonging to Diaz Maniragaba, a resident of Igabiro cell in Southern division during arrest. He is alleged to have stolen the phone on December 30, 2017.
Kabale FDC Youth leader in Trouble Over Burglary23 Jan 2018, 06:55 Comments 78 Views Kabale, Uganda Crime Updates
Renah Stanislaus Owamani alias Kakimbiri, the Kabale District FDC Youth League Chairperson Login to license this image from 1$.
