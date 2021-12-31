Kabale Hospital Suspends Use of Common Anti-biotic

In short
According to Lauben Kyomukama, the medicine and therapeutic committee chairperson of Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, the decision to suspend the use of the drug was reached this month following enough research about its (in)effectiveness.
Kabale Hospital Suspends Use of Common Anti-biotic31 Dec 2021, 17:52 Comments 149 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: IV Ceftrianxone 1g powder
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.