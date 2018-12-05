Kabale LCV Chairman, Councillors Clash over PAC Report

In short
Kiganda is currently the District Engineer for Rukiga. The councillors petitioned the Office of the Speaker demanding for Kigandas Investigations over alleged misuse of over 40 million shillings meant to rehabilitate roads in 2016/2017 financial year.
Kabale LCV Chairman, Councillors Clash over PAC Report5 Dec 2018, 19:59 Comments 105 Views Local government Analysis
Julius Barusya, the district councilor representing Kamunganguzi sub county speaking during the session
