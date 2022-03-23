Samuel Amanya
01:11

Kabale Loses Gov't-Built Industrial Park to Better-Endowed Kisoro

23 Mar 2022, 01:08 Comments 94 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
UIA and Kabale district Officials acessing Kanyinaburiba land in Kyanamira sub county, Kabale district

UIA and Kabale district Officials acessing Kanyinaburiba land in Kyanamira sub county, Kabale district

In short
Major (rtd) Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, the State Minister for Agriculture in charge of Crop production has revealed to URN reporter that during last week’s cabinet meeting that he personally attended, it was resolved that the fully-fledged industrial park be constructed in Kisoro district.

 

Tagged with: Industrial park

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.