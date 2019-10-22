Kabale Mayor Accused of Defying Quarantine

In short
On Monday, district authorities lead by Beda Mwebesa, Kabale District Production Officer, Bernard Kabagambe, Kabale District Veterinary Officer and police stormed, Spax Bar and Grill where they found pork being roasted and served to customers.
Kabale Mayor Accused of Defying Quarantine22 Oct 2019, 07:51 Comments 172 Views Agriculture Updates
Byamugisha's worker (in a blue T-shirt) and a police officer carrying sourcepans fully of impounded pork
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.