In short
John Beijakare, a resident of Rwakaraaba village in Northern Division in Kabale Municipality, says two thieves emerged from the bushy mayor’s garden last week and grabbed his phone at night as he was walking on the pavement. Beijakare wonders why Municipality authorities do not clear the bushes in mayor’s garden.
Kabale Mayor's Garden Neglected9 Mar 2019, 09:27 Comments 156 Views Environment Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kabale Mayor's gardens kabale municipal council
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.