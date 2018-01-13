Ten Primary Schools Closed in Kabale

In short
The Town clerk for Kabale Municipality, Innocent Ahimbisibwe says that the affected schools have been operating in dilapidated structures, lacked qualified teachers and dont meet the required hygiene standards.
Ten Primary Schools Closed in Kabale13 Jan 2018, 11:27 Comments 185 Views Kabale, Uganda Education Analysis
Kabale Integrated Primary School, one of the affected schools Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.