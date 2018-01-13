Samuel Amanya
Ten Primary Schools Closed in Kabale

13 Jan 2018 Kabale, Uganda
Kabale Integrated Primary School, one of the affected schools Samuel Amanya

In short
The Town clerk for Kabale Municipality, Innocent Ahimbisibwe says that the affected schools have been operating in dilapidated structures, lacked qualified teachers and dont meet the required hygiene standards.

 

