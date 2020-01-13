In short
In July 2019, Kabale municipal council authorized the release of Shillings 34 million towards the construction of a new abattoir in Central East village in Central division to pave way for the construction of a modern under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement program – MATIP III.
Kabale Municipal Officials In Trouble For Alleged Misuse of UGX 79.9M Top story13 Jan 2020, 10:46 Comments 279 Views Business and finance Misc Updates
