Kabale Municipality Councilors Divided Over Relocation of Families

The Kabale Municipality Mayor, Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha speaking during the council session.jpg Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

On Wednesday afternoon during a council session, the Kabale Municipality Mayor, Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha tabled a proposal to relocate families from Nyakahita cell of Kigongi B ward in the central division to public land in Butare ward in the Northern division to pave way for completion of Kigongi road