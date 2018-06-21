Kabale Municipality Councilors Divided Over Relocation of Families

In short
On Wednesday afternoon during a council session, the Kabale Municipality Mayor, Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha tabled a proposal to relocate families from Nyakahita cell of Kigongi B ward in the central division to public land in Butare ward in the Northern division to pave way for completion of Kigongi road
Kabale Municipality Councilors Divided Over Relocation of Families21 Jun 2018, 10:42 Comments 133 Views Kabale, Uganda Local government Analysis
The Kabale Municipality Mayor, Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha speaking during the council session.jpg Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.