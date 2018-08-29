Samuel Amanya
Kabale Municipality Launches Plastic Waste Management Plan

29 Aug 2018, 11:48 Comments 159 Views Kabale, Uganda Environment Analysis
Kabale Municipality Mayor, Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, says that used plastics will be recycled as residues and converted into manure. He also says that the plastics will be bought at 240 shillings per kilogram.

 

