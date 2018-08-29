Kabale Municipality Launches Plastic Waste Management Plan

In short
Kabale Municipality Mayor, Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, says that used plastics will be recycled as residues and converted into manure. He also says that the plastics will be bought at 240 shillings per kilogram.
Kabale Municipality Launches Plastic Waste Management Plan29 Aug 2018, 11:48 Comments 159 Views Kabale, Uganda Environment Analysis
