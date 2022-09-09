Samuel Amanya
13:51

Kabale Municipality Leaders Want Contract of USMID Projects Terminated

9 Sep 2022, 13:43 Comments 57 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Local government Updates
Angry Sentaro Byamugisha(in front),Kabale Municipality Mayor leading officials to inspect Bwankosya road (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
According to the agreement, the contractor was supposed to hand over the complete works in May 2022.

 

