In short
Alex Twesigye a resident of Butobere in Central Division, Kabale Municipality says that last year, he was stopped by the soldiers while on patrol at around 10:00 pm while heading home from Kabale town.Tweisgye says that the soldiers caned him and ordered he gives them money.
Kabale Municipality Residents Accuse Army of Harrassment
8 Feb 2019
Lieutenant Colonel Robert Nahamya, the Commander of 19th Battalion in Kabale district Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
