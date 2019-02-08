Samuel Amanya
Kabale Municipality Residents Accuse Army of Harrassment

8 Feb 2019, 07:50 Comments 157 Views Kabale, Uganda Security Analysis
In short
Alex Twesigye a resident of Butobere in Central Division, Kabale Municipality says that last year, he was stopped by the soldiers while on patrol at around 10:00 pm while heading home from Kabale town.Tweisgye says that the soldiers caned him and ordered he gives them money.

 

