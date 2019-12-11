In short
Alex Baingana, the Principal Assistant Town Clerk Kabale Central Division, says that the noise pollution from Café Bear bar and restaurant is a huge inconvenience to the neighboring residents. Baigana says at least 76 people petitioned the central division offices last week accusing the hangout of noise pollution.
Kabale Night Club, Authorities Feud Over Noise Pollution Top story11 Dec 2019, 11:06 Comments 188 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Noise Pollution
Mentioned: Alex Baingana Amin Bunty Café Bear Bar Kabale Municipality Principal Assistant Sam Arineitwe
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.