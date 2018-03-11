In short
A family member told our reporter on condition of anonymity that Mulenga fainted and slid in a bathroom on Wednesday while at home in Ihimbi cell, Northern division, Kabale municipality and got fractures on the knees and ribs.
Kabale NRM Treasurer Mulenga Airlifted To Nakasero Hospital
Some of NRM leaders lifting,Christopher Mulenga into a UPDF Chopper Login to license this image from 1$.
