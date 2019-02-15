Kabale NTC Officials Plead For Capitation Grant Increase

In short
The government provides 1,800 Shillings for each student at National Teachers College to cover the basic necessities of students and general maintenance costs each day. But NTC Kabale Principal Benjamin Turyahikayo says the allocation is meaningless given the countrys inflation rate.
Kabale NTC Officials Plead For Capitation Grant Increase15 Feb 2019, 20:19 Comments 94 Views Kabale, Uganda Education Analysis
Benjamin Turyahikayo, the Principal of NTC Kabale speaking during the graduation ceremony Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.