Kabale NUP Vice Chairman Arrested for Allegedly Defacing Museveni’s Posters

Innocent Naturinda, was arrested by police on Tuesday afternoon and detained at kabale central police station over defacing of Candidate Museveni's posters, but Derrick Kateebire Mugyesera, Kabale district NUP chairman says it is security officers who have been defacing Candidate Kyagulanyi's posters.
Kabale NUP Vice Chairman Arrested for Allegedly Defacing Museveni’s Posters22 Dec 2020, 17:47 Comments 198 Views Politics Crime Updates
