Kabale Nursing School Students Demonstrate Over Bad Food, Maladministration

In short
Nandiinda blamed the problems in the school on poor coordination between the administrators and the director. He said the district leadership will intervene to ensure the students complaints are addressed.
Kabale Nursing School Students Demonstrate Over Bad Food, Maladministration6 Mar 2018, 07:19 Comments 256 Views Kabale, Uganda Education Analysis
Elly Maate,the Kigezi region police spokesperson, calming down some of the striking students Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.