Kabale Nursing School Students Protest Maladministration

In short
They also accuse the administration of maintaining medical, field placement, utilities, and computer Maintenance and internet fees yet they plan to close by the end of this month and send the students home to embrace to continue with online studies.
Kabale Nursing School Students Protest Maladministration7 Oct 2021, 19:57 Comments 124 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
Kabale district security officials in a meeting with Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing admnistrators
In short
Tagged with: Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing strike
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.