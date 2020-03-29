Samuel Amanya
Kabale Pastor, 8 Followers Arrested for Holding Prayers

29 Mar 2020
Pastor Festo Kasooka speaking to our reporter (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Pastor Festo Kasooka, a resident of Kinyingusi village in Kabale Municipality was arrested on Sunday afternoon while holding prayers with more than 20 followers in the home of Judith Ahimisiwe, a resident of Rushambya village in Northern division. The followers all subscribe to Revival Tabernacle Church headed by Bishop Johnson Bakashaba.

 

