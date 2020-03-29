Kabale Pastor, 8 Followers Arrested for Holding Prayers

In short
Pastor Festo Kasooka, a resident of Kinyingusi village in Kabale Municipality was arrested on Sunday afternoon while holding prayers with more than 20 followers in the home of Judith Ahimisiwe, a resident of Rushambya village in Northern division. The followers all subscribe to Revival Tabernacle Church headed by Bishop Johnson Bakashaba.
Kabale Pastor, 8 Followers Arrested for Holding Prayers29 Mar 2020, 18:03 Comments 200 Views Health Misc Updates
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic.
