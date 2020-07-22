Kabale RDC Accused of Influencing NRM Members to Support Bahati

In short
Nandinda has several times told NRM party members from Ndorwa West County to vote David Bahati, the State Minister of Finance for Planning. On Monday, Nandinda openly revealed during the indoor meeting with NRM sub-county registrars at the party offices in Kabale town that he is ready to provide full support to Bahati.
Kabale RDC Accused of Influencing NRM Members to Support Bahati22 Jul 2020, 07:59 Comments 205 Views Politics Updates
