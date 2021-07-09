Samuel Amanya
Kabale RDC Apologizes Over Brutality of Health Workers

9 Jul 2021, 14:21 Comments 54 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Health Updates
Muhammad Byaruhanga, a health worker who was beaten on Sunday night (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
In the past weeks, security personnel in the district have under criticism for brutalizing healthy workers. On Sunday night, a police officer who was enforcing curfew assaulted and injured Muhammad Byaruhanga, an orthopaedist at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

 

