In short

Nickson Kanyesigye, a resident of Bigaaga and Victor Arinda a taxi driver, says that as locals they have many unanswered questions. They note that official transport from Butanda to Kabale town is Shillings 10,000 but Rwandan passengers using taxis driven by their fellow Rwandans willingly pay between Shillings 100,000-500,000 per route.