In short

The school director Julius Arineitwe and head teacher, Justus Bataringaya and administrator, Godfrey Asasire reportedly detained Swaleh Junior Mayanja, 13, and Swahaba Selemba, 11, both sons of Swaleh Mayanja after the completion of their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) last month for alleged to clear third term tuition worth Shillings 1.64 million.