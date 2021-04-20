Samuel Amanya
Kabale School on The Spot for Detaining Candidates Over Unpaid Fees Top story

20 Apr 2021 Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Detained children (in school uniform) after being rescued (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

The school director Julius Arineitwe and head teacher, Justus Bataringaya and administrator, Godfrey Asasire reportedly detained Swaleh Junior Mayanja, 13, and Swahaba Selemba, 11, both sons of Swaleh Mayanja after the completion of their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) last month for alleged to clear third term tuition worth Shillings 1.64 million.

 

