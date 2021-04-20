In short
The school director Julius Arineitwe and head teacher, Justus Bataringaya and administrator, Godfrey Asasire reportedly detained Swaleh Junior Mayanja, 13, and Swahaba Selemba, 11, both sons of Swaleh Mayanja after the completion of their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) last month for alleged to clear third term tuition worth Shillings 1.64 million.
Kabale School on The Spot for Detaining Candidates Over Unpaid Fees Top story20 Apr 2021, 10:39 Comments 434 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
