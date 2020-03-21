Samuel Amanya
Kabale Security Officials Disperse Mourners

Some of the mourners vacating the burial service (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya

As hundreds of mourners gathered at Emmaus Bile School playground in Bugongi, Northern division security personnel led by Darius Nadinda, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner and Patrick Besigye Keihwa, Kabale District LC5 Chairperson stormed the funeral service to demand an explanation why locals had gathered with Bishop Johnson Bakashaba, the Bishop of Revival Outreach Ministries irrespective of the President’s directive.

 

