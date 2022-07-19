Kabale Technical Institute Students Protest Maladministration

In short
Edgar Byamukama, one of the concerned students, says that they are tired of the administration led by their principal Francis Tibemanya. According to Byamukama, this academic term was slated to end on August 12 in accordance with the timetable issued by the Ministry of Education and Sports.
Kabale Technical Institute Students Protest Maladministration19 Jul 2022, 07:47 Comments 119 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
Angry students camped at Kabale district headquarters demanding to talk with DEO (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
