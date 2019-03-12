Samuel Amanya
11:07

Kabale Traders, Municipality Split over Relocation

12 Mar 2019

In short
Last week, Kabale Municipality authorities reached an agreement with Uganda Police Force department of logistics to temporally relocate traders dealing in foodstuffs to Kabale Police Barracks playground located in Kigongi along Kabale-Mbarara High Way.

 

Tagged with: Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement program kabale central market kabale police barracks playground

