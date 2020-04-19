Kabarole HIV/AIDS Patients Struggle to Access Food

In short
Margret Asiimwe a mother of six and a widow from West division Fort portal municipality says that before the lockdown she used to earn an income by riding a motorcycle. She says that she used to afford three meals a day, but after the lockdown, she only has one which put her life at risk.
Kabarole HIV/AIDS Patients Struggle to Access Food19 Apr 2020, 12:30 Comments 121 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Health Misc Updates
