On Tuesday, Kabarole district leaders including the LCV Chairperson Richard Rwabuhinga, Woman Member of Parliament Sylvia Rwabwogo and Fort Portal Municipality MP Alex Ruhunda met with the State Minister for Sports, Hamson Denis Obua and allocated 18.2 acres of land for a regional stadium.
Kabarole Leaders Allocate ZARDI Land for Stadium Construction
Alex Ruhunda, the member of parliament for Fort Portal municipality that is now a toursim city, speaking to journalists about the piece of land that has been allocated for stadium construction.
