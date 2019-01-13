Kabarole Moves to Close Unlicensed Schools

In short
According to the District Senior Education Officer, Elizabeth Kasenene, the number of unlicensed schools is unknown because they crop up at a high rate and operate without their knowledge. She, however, says that there are 60 licensed primary and secondary schools in the district.
Kabarole Moves to Close Unlicensed Schools13 Jan 2019, 12:16 Comments 208 Views Kabarole, Uganda Education Report
St Peters Primary School in Ruramam Parish, Ruteete Sub County is among the unlicensed schools to be closed Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.