Kabarole Pastor Arrested for Building in Wetland

In short
Muhumuza was arrested on Monday from his school, Green Valley Nursery and Primary School in Kitembe village in Karambi Sub County, Kabarole district, on the orders of Joseph Ongol, the Assistant Commissioner Wetland Management in the Water and Environment Ministry.
Kabarole Pastor Arrested for Building in Wetland18 Feb 2019, 19:54 Comments 65 Views Kabarole, Uganda Environment Report
Pastor Patrick Muhumuza being escorted by Police to Fort Portal Police station Login to license this image from 1$.
