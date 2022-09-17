In short
Rwiragira says that the building was rented out to various business people but the dividends are not helping the PWDs. He also notes that whereas the building is under the management of the union chairperson, he has not presented any audit report in the last three years.
Kabarole, PWDs Clash over Ownership of KADIPU Building
KADIPU Building which is under contest by the district and city councillors representing the disabled
In short
