Ebola Alert: Kabarole RDC Issues Guidelines on Crusades, Public Gatherings

Asiimwe said Kabarole, being one of the districts close to DRC where there is an Ebole outbreak, has already received logistics from government and World Health Organisation - WHO to prevent an outbreak
Ebola Alert: Kabarole RDC Issues Guidelines on Crusades, Public Gatherings23 Aug 2018, 21:17 Comments 185 Views Kabarole, Uganda Health Report
