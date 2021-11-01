Kabarole Residents Accuse GISO to Rwenzori RISO of Misconduct and Illegal Gun Possession

In short
Moses Baguma a resident of Busaiga A said he reported a case of theft of a domestic animal where Kalija was allegedly involved but he was shocked in spite of overwhelming evidence against him to find out that Kalija was released after only 24 hours without any clear explanation.
Kabarole Residents Accuse GISO to Rwenzori RISO of Misconduct and Illegal Gun Possession1 Nov 2021, 19:28 Comments 94 Views Security Crime Updates
RISO Rwenzori west in a meeting at Harugongo where locals reported the sub county GISO over misconduct
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.