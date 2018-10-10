Kabarole Residents Asked to Work Hard for Economic Independence

In short
Speaking as the guest of honour at the independence day celebrations at Harugongo Primary school in Harugongo sub-county, Asiimwe argued that the country is independent politically but economically dependent because people do not want to work.
Kabarole Residents Asked to Work Hard for Economic Independence10 Oct 2018, 11:16 Comments 163 Views Kabarole, Uganda Business and finance Report
Mentioned: harugongo primary school resident district commissioner of kabarole steven asiimwe rdc richard rwabuhinga godfrey musumba kasasa
