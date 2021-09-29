Mwesige Joel
20:28

Kabarole Residents Worried Over Livestock Theft

29 Sep 2021, 20:22 Comments 98 Views Crime Security Western Updates
Residents of Nyantabooma village Witness Bodies of Two suspected cattle Theives arrested on Tuesday Night

“As leaders we however condemn acts of mob justice, we are calling on government to increase security in this village and other neighboring areas," Happy added. "People here tell me that they have resorted to sharing housing with animals to save them from being stolen."

 

