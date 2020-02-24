Kabarole to Return UGX 600 Pension Fund Over Lack of Information

In short
Kabarole Chief Administrative Officer, Phionah Sanyu explains that the district received Shs1Billion this financial year for pension arrears but only Shillings 400 million has been paid out leaving a balance of Shillings 600million because of beneficiaries lack IDs and have conflicting names.
Kabarole to Return UGX 600 Pension Fund Over Lack of Information24 Feb 2020, 07:55 Comments 299 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Western Updates
