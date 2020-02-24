Sylvia Kugonza
07:57

Kabarole to Return UGX 600 Pension Fund Over Lack of Information

24 Feb 2020, 07:55 Comments 299 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Western Updates
pensioners at Kitumba district head quaters in a meeting

pensioners at Kitumba district head quaters in a meeting

In short
Kabarole Chief Administrative Officer, Phionah Sanyu explains that the district received Shs1Billion this financial year for pension arrears but only Shillings 400 million has been paid out leaving a balance of Shillings 600million because of beneficiaries lack IDs and have conflicting names.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.