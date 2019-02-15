Christopher Tusiime
13:56

Kabarole Youths Stuck with Hydraform Machine

15 Feb 2019, 13:56 Comments 146 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Report
The Hydraform machine as seen from the window of the bulding where it is being kept. Christopher Tusiime

The Hydraform machine as seen from the window of the bulding where it is being kept. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The machine was meant to be used by the youths to improve on their livelihood by making bricks for sale. When put to proper use, it has a capacity of producing over 10,000 bricks daily.

 

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.